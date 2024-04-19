Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.86% from the company’s previous close.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on Interfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.54. The stock has a market cap of C$914.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.61. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$16.78 and a 52-week high of C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). The company had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

