International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,671,000. 25 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.