International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,010 First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.85% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 435,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 186,671 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 227,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF alerts:

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CRPT opened at $10.69 on Friday. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.