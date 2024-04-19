International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $2.87 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BNDW opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

