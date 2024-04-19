Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 2,600 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

