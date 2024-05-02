The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.12

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.12 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 101.80 ($1.28). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 99.30 ($1.25), with a volume of 2,584,215 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 135 ($1.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.54. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.36 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tove Feld purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,561.24). 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

