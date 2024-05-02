Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Update

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Geodrill Stock Down 1.3 %

Geodrill stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Geodrill has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.