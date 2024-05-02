Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander-Chile
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.