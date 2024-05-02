Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

About Banco Santander-Chile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at about $658,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 48.7% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 495,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,396 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.0% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.