Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $588.69.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLM opened at $590.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $596.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.00. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $361.33 and a 12-month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.