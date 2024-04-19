JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.86.
View Our Latest Research Report on OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. UBS Group AG increased its position in OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OptimizeRx
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.