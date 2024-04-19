JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. UBS Group AG increased its position in OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

