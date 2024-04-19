Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4,348.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $49.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. Match Group’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

