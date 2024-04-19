New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $437,000 Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of HealthStream worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 46.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSTM opened at $23.99 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.25 million, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

