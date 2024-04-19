Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Quantum Stock Up 5.8 %

Quantum stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 151.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 327,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quantum by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

