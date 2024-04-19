Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,855,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.43.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.71 and a 200-day moving average of $262.62.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.