Seitaro Ishii Sells 5,000 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.91 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $122.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRUS. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

