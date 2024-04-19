Stuart Rothstein Sells 40,000 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.9 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a current ratio of 67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

