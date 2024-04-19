Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 9,969 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Equitable Stock Up 1.7 %

Equitable stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 109.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.