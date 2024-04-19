Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,705,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FMC Price Performance
Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
FMC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.
FMC Profile
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
