SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $477.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

