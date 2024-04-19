SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,242,000 after purchasing an additional 139,378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $128.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average is $122.87.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

