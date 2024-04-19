The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on June 28th

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $20.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE:TRV opened at $210.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

