TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $208,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $66.16 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.90 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

