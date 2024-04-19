TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $209,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 520,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 370,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,800 shares of company stock worth $21,081,569. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHW opened at $72.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $73.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.