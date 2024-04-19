TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $210,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HP by 145.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

