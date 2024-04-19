TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $241,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,693 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Target by 106.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $166.58 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

