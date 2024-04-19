Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,725 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

