Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $538.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $540.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.