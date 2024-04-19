Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

FBRT stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 83.74 and a quick ratio of 83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

