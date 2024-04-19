UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $571.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $566.00 to $571.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 3.0 %

UNH stock opened at $493.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.97 and a 200 day moving average of $515.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

