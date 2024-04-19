Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 339,143 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $2,924,000. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 398,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 352.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,456 shares of company stock valued at $270,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

