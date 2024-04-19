Wealth Alliance Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $468.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

