Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of HubSpot worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,491 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $649.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $399.48 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

