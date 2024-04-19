Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,250 America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 26.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of CRMT opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell acquired 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,970.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,222.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,782,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,073 shares of company stock worth $4,966,061. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

