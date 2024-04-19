PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading Up 3.7%

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 6,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 217,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRA Group

PRA Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $221.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In other news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $142,193.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1,032.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.