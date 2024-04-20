Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 1.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $200.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $156.41 and last traded at $155.88. Approximately 21,882,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 74,242,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.