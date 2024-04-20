Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $837.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 837 ($10.42) and traded as low as GBX 817 ($10.17). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.42), with a volume of 11,048,592 shares trading hands.
Clipper Logistics Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 837 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 837. The company has a market cap of £869.17 million and a P/E ratio of 37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22.
About Clipper Logistics
Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.
