6,413 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $19,620,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 111,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 164,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.04.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush boosted their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

