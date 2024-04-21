Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 596 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 596 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.7 %

ANSS opened at $322.11 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.41.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

