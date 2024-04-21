Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 453 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

