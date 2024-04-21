J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 289.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,917,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,964,000 after purchasing an additional 167,990 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BIV stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

