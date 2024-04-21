J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,146 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

