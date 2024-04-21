Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of KIM opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.