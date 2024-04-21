Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.88 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.