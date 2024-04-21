Stephenson & Company Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 274.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.00 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

