Stephenson & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,745,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSV stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.