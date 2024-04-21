Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,836 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $207,419,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,036,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,048,000 after buying an additional 1,123,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average of $144.48.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

