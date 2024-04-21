Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $370.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.21. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.