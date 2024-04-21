Western Wealth Management LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,913,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,389,000 after buying an additional 576,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,170,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,602,000 after buying an additional 300,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.23 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

