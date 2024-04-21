Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $843,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

