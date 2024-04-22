7,103 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $98.95 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $103.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,308 shares of company stock worth $18,356,153 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.